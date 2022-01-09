Kolkhorst receives Big Voice for Little Texans Award

State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, a Brenham Republican, has been recognized by Texas CASA with the Big Voice for Little Texans Award.

The award was presented to Kolkhorst last month in recognition of her legislation to reform and improve residential treatment centers that house children and youth in foster care with higher needs. Texas CASA also recognized her leadership on securing increased state funding to support CASA programs and to support the ongoing rollout of community-based care in Texas.

“Child abuse and neglect have no place in Texas and I am proud to work with organizations like CASA to be an advocate for our most fragile young people across the state,” Kolkhorst said.

During the 86th Legislature, Kolkhorst co-sponsored Senate Bill 781, which raises standards for residential treatment centers in conformance with the federal Family First Act. The bill also provides more regulatory authority for dealing with residential treatment centers that don’t meet required standards, it requires greater community engagement and planning when a residential treatment center is seeking licensure, and it strengthens child safety and runaway prevention procedures at these facilities.