KBTX's 26th annual Food for Families Food Drive raises nearly $300,000 in donations

Fewer families will go hungry this holiday season thanks to people from the Brazos Valley working diligently to donate and collect food.
Wednesday marked KBTX-TV’s 26th annual “Food for Families Food Drive,” where food and monetary donations were collected for 13 hours at the Brazos Center in Bryan, to be dispersed to food pantries across the Brazos Valley and beyond through the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
More than 300 volunteers participated in helping others and donating to those in need. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone last year, the drive was able to expand to include volunteers from all over the Brazos Valley, including Washington County for the first time this year.
Additional drop sites were located at the Son-Shine Outreach Center, Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin, Hearne Railroad Depot in Hearne, St. Mary’s Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell, Citizens State Bank in Navasota and the Washington County Expo in Brenham.
KBTX news director Josh Gorbutt reflected on what the drive was like last year compared to this year.
“Last year was very different. We did not take things directly from people and we didn’t do any sorting on site last year. We are working hard to be safe still, but it is nice to see the community come back together here,” he said. “At noon, we already hit $65,000 in donations so that just shows how eager people are to help this year.”
The food drive raised 114,208 pounds of food and $218,161 in 2020. This year more than 110,000 pounds of food and $287,000 had been raised as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Gorbutt said it was heartening to see the community come out and embrace the event.
“I think we had our first car drive through at about 5 in the morning and they were high school students who came by to drop off food,” he said. “It is so cool to see the community recognize the need that exists here and that is something for us to solve together and we can do that together.”
However, the food bank needs food staples more than ever this year. Gorbutt said a year ago $1 was able to buy six pounds of food and five meals through the food bank.
“But this year that number is two meals for every $1 because the food bank can’t stretch the dollars as far, so they need money and shelf staples like wheat, corn, peanut butter and jelly, and those things are harder to come by this year,” he said.
Theresa Mangapora, the executive director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said she was grateful for all of the volunteers and everyone who donated.
“I am overwhelmed at how great this event has been going,” she said. “Food donations are still lower this year, but that is understandable because it is harder when you are donating from your own pantry. The online donations do help and I am glad people have been able to donate that way.”
Lisa Klett, a community member, came through the drive-through to drop off food staples.
“I am doing this because it is the right thing to do,” she said.
Stacy Colvin, operations manager at KBTX, said she was extremely proud of the turnout this year.
“It has been really good to see a steady flow of traffic with people from the community coming through to donate. We had one lady come through and the entire back of her car was full and it was amazing,” she said. “Bryan ISD donated 39 pallets of food, and it has been a really good turnout. Last year we didn’t get to have people out here and it is so nice to be surrounded by people again.”
Colvin said she was thankful for all community members throughout the seven counties in the Brazos Valley who donated and were a part of the operation, including the large food drop off donations from Walmart and H-E-B.
John Cowan, president of the food bank’s board of directors, said he was grateful for the nice weather.
“We got great weather this year for this event and for me this isn’t a one-person thing,” he said. “KBTX took the lead and the food bank is the beneficiary and the community is the one to step up. The heroes of this event are the community members.”
Multiple officers from College Station and Bryan worked the event, including College Station Police Chief Billy Couch who handed out candy canes to each person who came to donate.