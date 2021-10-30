Kansas vaccine mandate foes rally, vent anger in hearing

The rally kicked off ahead of a rare weekend legislative committee hearing on mandates that affect as many as 100 million Americans. The hearing gave dozens of mandate opponents a chance to vent their frustration and anger both with the Democratic president’s administration and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the speakers during the committee’s hearing argued that lawmakers should call themselves into special session instead of waiting until 2022. Lawmakers can do that without Kelly if two-thirds of them sign a petition, but so far such an effort hasn’t gained much traction.

“If we allow this to continue, there will be no stopping further government overreach,” said Cody Foster, a utility line worker and volunteer firefighter in central Kansas.

Meanwhile, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers rejected testimony from Cornell Beard, the president of its Wichita district, who on Friday compared the mandates to the Holocaust that killed millions of Jews during World War II. A committee member, Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr, of Wichita, appeared to agree with the comparison.

The Machinists union issued a statement Saturday saying it “strongly condemns the offensive and inappropriate comparison” made by Beard.

The legislative panel's name — the joint Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandates — signals that Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature already have concluded that the mandates violate people’s liberties. But many are not yet sure what power the state has to resist.

The committee is supposed to recommend steps for the Legislature to take. It opened hearings Friday, and almost everyone testifying so far has strongly opposed vaccine mandates, with some repeating misinformation about vaccine safety.

Saturday's hearing came after state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican hoping to unseat Kelly next year, announced that he has brought Kansas into a federal lawsuit against Biden's vaccine mandate for employees of government contractors.

“The war at hand is the well-being of our nation, the soul of our nation,” Republican state Sen. Mark Steffen, a Hutchinson anesthesiologist and pain-management doctor, said at the start of Saturday's hearing.