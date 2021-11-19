Justices could rule on Texas abortion ban as soon as Monday

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court could rule as soon as Monday on Texas' ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

The justices are planning to issue at least one opinion Monday, the first of its new term, the court said on its website Friday.

There's no guarantee the two cases over the Texas law, with its unique enforcement design that has so far evaded judicial review, will be resolved Monday. Those cases were argued Nov. 1, and the court also is working on decisions in the nine cases the justices heard in October.

But the court put the Texas cases on a rarely used fast track, raising expectations that decisions would come sooner than the months the justices usually spend writing and revising their opinions. The law has been in effect since Sept. 1.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Monday also is probably the last day the court could decide the Texas cases before the justices hear arguments Dec. 1 over whether to reverse nearly 50 years of precedents and hold that the Constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion. The case is about Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.