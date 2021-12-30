Juror: Kim Potter made mistake but was still responsible

MINNEAPOLIS — A member of the jury that convicted Minnesota police officer Kim Potter of manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright says jurors felt she made an honest mistake when she drew her firearm instead of her stun gun, but that she was still responsible for his death.

The juror spoke with KARE-TV reporter Lou Raguse on the condition of anonymity due to what the station described as the “public animosity” surrounding the case. It published the story Wednesday.

The juror said no one felt Potter was a racist or meant to kill Wright, but that doesn't mean she was above the law.

“I don't want to speak for all the jurors, but I think we believed she was a good person and even believed she was a good cop,” the juror said. "No one felt she was intentional in this. It's ludicrous that some people are assuming we thought she was a racist. That never came up or anything like that. We felt like she was a good person, we felt she made a mistake, and that a mistake does not absolve you from the fact she did commit a crime.

“Being a good person doesn't mean you're above the law. I don't think anyone felt she wanted to kill anybody that day. ... This was just a tragedy all the way around.”