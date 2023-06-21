Former Texas A&M football player William H. “Bill” Schroeder, one of the Junction Boys, died on June 15 at age 89. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the McCurdy Funeral Home with the funeral service at 2 p.m. June 30 at First United Methodist Church in Lockhart.
Schroeder attended the famous 1954 training camp in Junction held by Paul “Bear” Bryant and suffered a heat stroke. A local doctor helped him recover, though the incident cut the offensive lineman’s career short. Schroeder remained a supporter of Aggie athletics throughout his professional life.