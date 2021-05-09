Judge
Related to this story
Most Popular
She is charged with tampering with evidence, which is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and a misdemeanor marijuana charge.
A Dallas man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday on drug charges after a traffic stop in Bryan over the weekend.
He was arrested by Bryan police on three charges, including assault family violence-impeding breath. He is also being held on two misdemeanor charges connected to an April 5 arrest in Brazos County.
He's charged with delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; tampering with evidence; and misdemeanor marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday, facing his fourth driving while intoxicated charge.
Almost 400 high school baseball teams start the University Interscholastic League playoffs this week in hopes of reaching the state tournament.
She has previously been convicted of DWI in Brenham and in Brazos County, a report notes.
Brazos County health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths among county residents on Tuesday as the number of …
A&M Consolidated’s Maria Ireland waited all season to compete, and when she got the chance, she didn’t waste it.
Shooting guard Destiny Pitts is returning to the Texas A&M women’s basketball team for a second senior season with the program, she announ…