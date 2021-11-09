Judge blocks request to stop United Airlines from placing employees exempt from COVID-19 vaccine mandate on unpaid leave

A judge denied United Airlines employees’ request to block the airline from placing employees exempt from its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on unpaid leave.

A handful of employees who sought religious or medical exemptions filed a lawsuit against Chicago-based United in a Texas federal court in September, alleging the carrier’s offer of unpaid leave wasn’t a reasonable accommodation for workers who received exemptions from the mandate.

Judge Mark Pittman didn’t address that allegation but said employees who filed the lawsuit failed to “show they would suffer imminent, irreparable harm” if the court didn’t block United from placing them on unpaid leave while the court considers the case, according to a court order filed Monday.

United said it was pleased with the court’s decision and is working to identify jobs that don’t involve interacting with customers that unvaccinated employees can apply for until the airline deems it safe for them to return to their current roles.

All will have the opportunity to apply for a non-customer-facing role, United said. Those who don’t take one will go on unpaid leave. Roughly 2,000 employees were granted religious or medical exemptions.