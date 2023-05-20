February 27, 1950 April 28, 2023

Joe Williams never met a stranger. In the first five minutes of a conversation, he'd know your family history, your occupation, your hometown, and your maiden name. And then he would introduce you to three other people he just met.

Joe left this earth on April 28th at St. David's South Hospital in Austin after a debilitating seizure. He had health problems throughout his adult life yet always maintaining his positivity, his sense of humor and his close family ties.

Born in Stamford, Texas, in 1950, he grew up in College Station and lived there until January of this year. He was a hard worker, a superb athlete, a naturalist, a loyal brother, and a beloved uncle-with 31 nieces and nephews to back that up.

Joe graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1968 and went on to get a degree in wildlife science from Texas A&M University. He got a job in south Texas monitoring the animal and plant life of a large ranch-from horseback.

He moved back to College Station, where he began studying all aspects of the universe, mainly through books. He became an expert on insects, birds, mammals, reptiles, and people. He could give you details on everything from Einstein's theories, black holes; and Native American culture to the latest DNA research, fungus communication, and the history of whaling.

In his later years, Joe was an avid garage saler. Two things came out of that: One, every Christmas and birthday every single member of his family got a hand-wrapped gift, and Two, his house and yard were filled with books, furniture, deer antlers, birdhouses, bicycles, rusty tools, used toys, fishing poles, newspapers, Styrofoam cups, appliances, carvings, paintings, d i rt piles, a n d seeds from every tree or bush he ever met.

But the best thing he collected was people. And if you were lucky enough to be one of them (even for five minutes), then you understand the magnitude of his loss to all of us.

Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Ella Williams and Oscar and Frankie Fortune; his parents, Leonard and Emma Jane Williams; and his sister-in-law, Judy Kay Williams. He is survived by his sister, Linda Harley (Terry) and his brothers, Wally and Fred Williams (Michelle). Nephews and nieces include Quinn Williams (Kim), Johnannah Mosel (Josh), Abbie Williams, Cole Williams (Kayla Sittler), Ellen Coate (James), Kaitlyn Mullens (Cameron), Clay Harley (Bethany), Cameron Somers (Bob Johnson), and Aaron Somers (Whitney). Great nephews and nieces include Shay Williams; Kamai Adam (Colton); Cade Williams; Adelaide, August and Graeme Mosel; Laura, Jackson and Peyton Coate; Muram, Lydia, Matthew, Vera and Jude. Mullens; Hobbes, Eden, Lida and Noelle Harley; Wren and Asher Somers; Pamela Jade (PJ) Johnson, Jude Williams; and Frankie Jane Williams. and finally, great nephews Kingsten and Brees Adam.