Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Both city of College Station swimming pools will be closed Sunday after the near-drowning of a 5-year-old boy Saturday afternoon at Adamson Lagoon.
The Texas Department of Transportation has included in its provisional 10-year plan to expand Texas 6 within the city limits of Bryan and Coll…
Franklin, Mumford and Centerville made program history with their respective regional final appearances and are heavily featured on The Eagle’…
More than $140,000 in scholarships were awarded to local students during Saturday night’s 24th annual Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station’…
A wreck in Madison County on Monday resulted in one fatality and one injury, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the truck that struck a college golf team's van in March, killing 9. He had meth in his system, investigators say.
The Bryan school board recently approved the hiring of two executive directors, one in the area of special programs and the other for school l…
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
Two people were killed and three wounded in shootings before dawn Monday at four 7-Eleven stores in Southern California on 7/11 — a day when the national brand is celebrating its 95th birthday by giving out free Slurpee drinks. Get that and more trending news here.
The SEC Network will air replays of 10 games from last season and a documentary featuring Texas A&M as the Aggies get their turn at the SE…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.