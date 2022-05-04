Jimbo Fisher hopes for NIL guardrails in time to come

Two things drew a round of applause during Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s appearance Wednesday at the Houston Touchdown Club’s annual luncheon: the Aggie War Hymn played when Fisher took the podium and one statement at the end of his appearance.

“I’ll say this: We’re tough, we’re hard and cheating ain’t something I’m going to do,” Fisher said. “I don’t believe in it, never have done it and ain’t going to.”

The statement was a response to a question about the new world of name, image and likeness compensation directed toward student-athletes. In a world where key boosters are announcing deals on Twitter and collectives are pooling money to supply to football rosters, one member of the audience wanted to know what made A&M different.

Fisher said putting love for football ahead of the pursuit of money is a core value of his program. However, in the first year of legalized NIL compensation, the Aggies are more trendsetters than rebels.

“In technology, they’re above average and we go to them every time we build a new solution and they’re usually the first [to institute it],” said Jim Cavale, CEO of the content and compliance software platform INFLCR. A&M uses the INFLCR software for content distribution and as a connecting point for businesses and student-athletes in NIL deals.

“And then, deal flow, they have done a phenomenal job,” said Cavale, declining to give any exact numbers. “They’re above average in sports like football.”

According to The Athletic, A&M has established itself in the collectives space as well. A well-oiled machine that calls itself “The Fund,” provides a pool of money to distribute to student-athletes for the rights to their name, image and likeness. It is set up as a for-profit limited liability corporation, according to the report.

However, what concerned Fisher is exactly that which fans and other SEC coaches alike have accused A&M — using NIL funds as an inducement for some of the country’s top talent to make their way to College Station. In other words, under Texas law and NCAA guidance, cheating.

Fisher said, while his program has not engaged in illegal recruiting, it is too easy under the current system.

“Usually you go ‘Ready, aim, shoot.’ We went ‘Ready, shoot aim,’ because every state kind of did its own thing,” Fisher said Wednesday. “[We need] uniform laws and everything that goes with it and I think that should definitely be in place.”

Guardrails — or at least extended guidelines — could be coming. An NIL task force of university administrators is in the process of finalizing new guidance to clarify the booster and booster-led collectives should be prohibited from associating with high school prospects or college transfers, according to Sports Illustrated.

After the Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in the Alston case last summer, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh presenting a concurring opinion that hinted that they would again rule in favor of student-athletes in any further legal challenges, saying “The NCAA is not above the law.” Court battles are likely to ensue after any new guardrails are put in place.

Fisher said he wasn’t sure what exactly those guidelines should entail, other than some level of uniformity, though A&M is among the top programs in the country in athletic department revenue. In 2021, A&M banked $161,870,328 in total athletic revenue, according to Knight-Newhouse College Athletics Database.

Though deep-pocketed donors are a boost for A&M through the Aggie Network, Fisher said he would like to see NIL spending regulated, either by the federal government or the NCAA.

“It has to be brought in,” Fisher said. “It has to be regulated, so there’s an even playing field across the country, because I think, between that and the portal and things going on right now, it’s not good for college football.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.