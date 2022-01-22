Jewish leaders, backers defiant a week after hostage siege

During the standoff, the hostage-taker forced Cytron-Walker to call Buchdahl in a bid to win Siddiqui’s release, according to authorities. She then reported the call to law enforcement.

Christian and Muslim clergy joined in Central Synagogue’s Friday service in a show of solidarity, linking arms and swaying with Buchdahl and Mayor Eric Adams as the congregation sang a song of thanksgiving.

“Once again, we are facing the terror of all of the things that are happening in our city and country,” Adams said, recalling how New Yorkers rebounded after the Sept. 11 attacks. “In New York, this is our obligation: to get up again to make sure that people know that we are resilient, we’re loving, we’re kind.”

In Pittsburgh, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life Congregation struck a similarly defiant tone. On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman killed 11 worshipers from three congregations meeting at Tree of Life's synagogue in what authorities said was the deadliest antisemitic hate crime in U.S. history.

“I, for one, did not survive Oct. 27 to become a professional victim for the rest of my life,” Myers said, adding that the response to antisemites is to engage more deeply in Jewish practice.