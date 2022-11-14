Jay Leno suffers 'serious' facial burns after car catches fire

Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face Sunday when a car in his garage reportedly caught fire, but he says he’s going to be OK.

The former “Tonight Show” host is being treated at the Grossman Burn Center following the incident in Los Angeles that injured the left side of his face, TMZ reported Monday.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno, 72, confirmed in a statement to Variety. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Leno reportedly avoided injuries to his left eye and ear when the car unexpectedly exploded.

A representative for Leno didn’t immediately respond to a Daily News request for comment.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” wrote The Financial Brand, which organized the conference. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

The comic reportedly canceled all of his commitments this week.

Leno, who hosted NBC’s “Tonight Show” from 1992 to 2009, is a well-known car enthusiast whose personal collection includes a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe, a 2012 Tesla Model S and a 2015 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R, according to US News & World Report.

He began hosting the CNBC series “Jay Leno’s Garage,” highlighting vintage vehicles, super-cars and their owners, in 2014.

In 2018, Leno told the Daily News what he looks for in a car.

“To me, a vehicle needs three elements,” Leno said. “It should be technically interesting. It should be fun to drive. And it should be pleasing to look at. If you have those three things, whether it goes up in value is immaterial because you actually like the car.”