Jared Salvato, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 3

1. The city of Bryan includes four districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words)

I’m glad that Bryan has Single Member District representation on the City Council. We have older and newer parts of town that require different things. Districts in the older part of Bryan may need funding for sidewalks and streets that were previously put in and might not meet today’s standards. In contrast, newer parts of town may need funding for new infrastructure as our city expands. It’s the job of the councilmember that represents that district to fight for that district’s needs. However, the councilmember also must make sure that they are making sound economic and financial decisions for the benefit of the whole city. In some years, certain districts may require Capital Improvement Projects that others do not, and the funding for districts may vary slightly. It’s essential to look at several years’ worth of spending to ensure there are no discrepancies.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

The job of any City Council is to listen to the citizens. I believe that every person who speaks at a City Council meeting is always treated with the utmost respect. At times people are very passionate about an agenda item that may be discussed at a City Council meeting. It is the city council’s job to listen to this person; however, the City Council represents the whole city and must make decisions that are in the citizens’ best interest. In that spirit, to learn more about my stance or would like to contact me, please visit JaredSalvato.org.

3. What major projects would you like the city to undertake in the next 10 years? (150 words)

The next ten years will be great for the City of Bryan. Continued economic development and our city’s growth will require significant projects. I want to ensure that we are prepared for this growth by undertaking infrastructure projects that allow our city to grow without additional construction and development fees. I want to see the continued development of Midtown and Downtown Bryan to bring more entertainment, restaurants, and family venues to these areas. Other significant projects include ensuring that our city has adequate coverage by our first responders. This may include expanding our Police and Fire departments and adding new equipment and stations to ensure our city is well protected.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

I was born and raised in Bryan and have witnessed the revitalization of this city firsthand. I serve on the Bryan Planning and Zoning Committee and Park and Recreation Advisory Board. Serving our community in those capacities has given me the vital experience of working with the various departments of the City of Bryan. I have dedicated my time to the B/CS Chamber of Commerce and have listened to small business owners about what they need. What I have learned throughout these experiences is invaluable and has provided me with extensive knowledge I want to use for our city.