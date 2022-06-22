Is My Marriage Worth Saving?

Dear Annie: My husband and I got into a pretty bad argument earlier this year, and in a drunken state, he told me to “[expletive] off.”

In our nearly two decades of marriage, we’d never had a history of being disrespectful, and it was obvious he had some pent-up anger he needed to let out. Since that night, we’ve had a couple of other blowups. We haven’t had sex in five months.

About a month ago, he told me he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t want to work on our marriage. I was devastated, even though I, too, have thought about divorce.

My husband struggles with depression and has an unhealthy relationship with alcohol, and his pessimism is like a rain cloud over me and our two boys.

Now I’m lost about what to do next. I don’t want to stay in a loveless marriage, but I don’t want my kids to go through the pain of a broken family. I’m worried about the cost of divorce and starting over, and I have a lot of shame in not being able to make this work.

I’ve realized my husband has not given me the emotional support I’ve needed over time and puts pressure on himself to compete with me in my career rather than support me. Conversely, he’s told me he wants a passionate physical relationship, and I haven’t been able to give that to him. I can’t be passionate about someone who can’t give me his attention when I am trying to discuss my day.

I don’t know if there is something to save, but it’s clear he’s not putting in effort either way. — Broken and Confused

Dear Broken and Confused: I am sorry that you are having such a tough time. With the help of a professional therapist, you and your husband might have more clarity on what your next step should be.

As for feeling broken, that is completely understandable. Separation or divorce is a trauma and can take lots of therapy and the support of friends and family to help. You might feel broken now, but once you get some clarity on your confusion on how to move forward, you will begin to feel whole again and the pieces will fall into place.

His “unhealthy relationship with alcohol” is no doubt a major source of your problems, and you might receive support as well as suggestions at Al-Anon meetings. Please, check them out.

