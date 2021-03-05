Is it more important to save for me or my kids?

Dear Frost,
I’m torn between the need to save for my future (retirement) and for my children’s future (college). What do you recommend taking precedence? I have a young family and would love to start saving for college and retirement, but we’re already stretched so thin.
— Save for Me or My Kids
Dear Me or My Kids,
I understand that stress! People with young families are easily overwhelmed with how to tackle financial goals and best practices.
Take Charge
If you have a budget, take a close look to find places you can be saving instead of spending. If you don’t have a budget, create one with online tools or apps and track your money in and out. You may find extra money or decide to use funds differently. You will be surprised how quickly things add up!
Put Yourself First
Once you know how much money you have to invest, if you have to pick between you and your child, prioritize yourself. That’s right, first and foremost, save for your retirement. (When you do, you indirectly prioritize your child.)
If you have the opportunity to contribute to a 401(k) and your employer will match the contribution, do it! You can take out loans for college, but not retirement. If you really need money from your 401(k) for their schooling before you hit retirement age, most have loan provisions. Those provisions will allow you to take a loan against the account and pay it back at a much lower rate. If you haven’t yet started a retirement account and your employer doesn’t offer one, there are a few ways you can open your own account. Start as soon as you can and save as much as you can.
For the Kids
It’s never too late to save for college—you can start college funds with as little as $20-$50 a month. One thing we did for my son’s college savings account was to ask for “college money” on his birthdays and during the holidays. Then, any time a friend or family member wanted to know what he needed, that was an easy answer. Just getting started is a big deal and offering loved ones the opportunity to help can make a big difference.
Flexibility for Their Future
One small FYI for your kids’ education: You’ve got options. There are several ways to save for college, including 529 accounts, Roth IRAs, Education Savings Accounts, CDs and savings bonds, and through trusts. Each comes with different benefits and will depend on your financial situation and goals. Knowing your kids have lots of options helps you feel a little more confident about prioritizing yourself. Retirement is a sure thing, but you never know what your kids’ goals will be as they grow up.
Questions about money? Ask Frost has answers.
Written by Angela Holliday
President of Frost Brokerage Services, Inc. and Frost Investment Services, LLC
DISCLOSURES:
Investment and insurance products are not FDIC insured, are not bank guaranteed, and may lose value. Insurance products are for solicitation in the state of Texas. Investment and insurance products are offered through Frost Brokerage Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Frost Brokerage Services, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Frost Bank. Additionally, insurance products are offered through Frost Insurance.