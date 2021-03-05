Is it more important to save for me or my kids?

Dear Frost,

I’m torn between the need to save for my future (retirement) and for my children’s future (college). What do you recommend taking precedence? I have a young family and would love to start saving for college and retirement, but we’re already stretched so thin.

— Save for Me or My Kids

Dear Me or My Kids,

I understand that stress! People with young families are easily overwhelmed with how to tackle financial goals and best practices.

Take Charge

If you have a budget, take a close look to find places you can be saving instead of spending. If you don’t have a budget, create one with online tools or apps and track your money in and out. You may find extra money or decide to use funds differently. You will be surprised how quickly things add up!

Put Yourself First