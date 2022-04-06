Invent for the Planet returns with seven finalists from five countries seeking solutions to environmental challenges

Seven teams representing five countries gathered in the Zachry Engineering Building on Wednesday to showcase their ideas of how to improve the planet during the fourth Invent for the Planet.

After canceling the 2021 event due to COVID-19, this year’s Invent for the Planet saw teams gather again on campus for the showcase and again Thursday at Lake Walk in Bryan where representatives from Texas A&M and different industries will listen to the finalists’ presentations to determine a winner.

The team from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece was named crowd favorite Wednesday after 352 votes were cast during the two-hour showcase.

In addition to the team from Greece and the team from Texas A&M chosen at Aggies Invent, there were teams from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, New Mexico State University, Mahidal University in Thailand, Texas A&M University at Qatar and a combined team from two universities in Brazil.

The seven finalists were selected out of teams from 22 universities from across the world that entered the competition in February. Each university chose their local winner that then submitted a 10-minute video, and an international panel of judges selected the top six teams that would join the Texas A&M team.

The final presentations will begin at 10:30 a.m. today and will be livestreamed on YouTube at tx.ag/oTHlkkj. Thursday’s final is not open to the general public.

The ideas included a solution to improve access to electronic devices and help recycle broken devices, improve fish farming, find underutilized renewable energy sources, help prevent food waste, a guide robot for visually impaired children and a pod that can save people’s lives in a disaster.

Rodney Boehm, director of engineering entrepreneurship and associate professor of practice at Texas A&M, described the ideas the teams came up with as “unbelievably brilliant.”

“The cool thing is, students don’t know it’s impossible, so they do it anyway. They don’t have all of these old thoughts and ideas,” he said.

The idea is to help them think innovatively and understand it does not have to take a long time, Boehm said. The challenge of Invent for the Planet is the teams are given just 48 hours to develop their ideas.

“What we have seen out of this is we have seen teams go on and continue with their project,” Boehm said. “We’ve seen startups created out of it. A team a couple of years ago created plastics out of water hyacinths because water hyacinths were clogging the waterways in Africa, and that was one of the things that they did there. These teams, we don’t know where they’re going to go, but what we’re hoping is that this competition and the little bit of innovation that we were able to help will spur them on.”

Natalie New, a member of the Texas A&M team AquaBox, said the ideas are all a product of engineers being thrown into a room together and told “Go save the world.” She said she enjoyed interacting with other teams, especially those from other countries, and learn how they approach problems.

New also noticed how many different colleges and majors can come together to use their skills in creating an engineering-based product.

Yaitipat Hongthong, a member of Solar Roof Noah’s Ark from Mahidal University in Thailand, said he wants to be part of making the world better and give back to the world, and he sees their idea of a capsule families can use to survive disasters as that contribution.

“It makes sure that in the disaster coming, everyone will survive,” he said.

Dimitrios Kyriakou, a member of the crowd favorite team Bio Thess from Greece, said their product will supplement how people power their homes by using biogas from food waste to produce energy.

He said being able to talk to people who visited the showcase and see the labs available to Texas A&M students made Invent for the Planet a “unique experience,” unlike what they have in Greece.

“It’s a step to go ahead and think of something more to help your planet,” he said, saying their slogan is “biofuel your place for a better global space.” The crowd favorite win gave the team a $1,000 prize. The winner of today’s finals will win $5,000.

Chase Austin, a member of New Mexico State’s Eco Art team, and Nolan Bell, a member of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s Island View team, both said they appreciated having the opportunity to pitch their product to others.

“It allows us to practice our presentation skills and then to also talk with other universities,” Bell said.

“When most people think of renewable energy, they think of solar power, they think of wind power, they think of hydroelectric, that kind of stuff. But how many people have heard of triboelectricity?” Austin said. “It’s really only the people that are in the industry that have heard of it, so our product seeks to educate people on the fact that you don’t need millions of dollars and hundreds of acres of land to generate electricity. There’s ways to really effectively and efficiently generate small energy sources. That’s what gets into my heart. We get to teach people about there’s a really cheap, easy, effective way to push towards a renewable future that’s not wind, that’s not solar, that kind of stuff.”

Boehm said it was a risk when they began planning the event in the summer, hoping it would be possible to begin the competition in February for this week’s final.

After maneuvering through the process of getting everyone the letters and visas they needed to travel to College Station for the competition, all seven invited teams made the trip.

One of the goals of the event is to create excitement, Boehm said.

“I just feed on the energy here. It’s infectious,” he said.

