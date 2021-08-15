In support of COVID vaccination

“Messenger RNA vaccines might make me sterile.” This is a biological impossibility; no evidence of compromised fertility has been observed among hundreds of millions of people who have received the COVID vaccines.

“Messenger RNA vaccines might affect my pregnancy.” Health professionals are always cautious about exposing a developing human and an expectant mother to medical procedures, especially drugs and vaccines. More than 30,000 pregnant, vaccinated women are enrolled in a registry to monitor adverse effects of the COVID vaccines on pregnancy outcomes. The CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force released an update on March 1 that shows no difference in miscarriage, stillbirth, pregnancy complications, and neonatal outcomes between background rates and pregnant vaccinated individuals

Importantly, we emphasize that unvaccinated pregnant women and fetuses are at high risk for severe COVID disease because they have a reduced immune response.

“I might develop an autoimmune disease.” Comparison of the spike protein sequence to the protein sequences encoded in human genomes reveals the spike protein is unique to coronaviruses; this means the immune response produced by the mRNA vaccines will not cross-react with any self- protein in humans to cause an autoimmune disease.