In support of COVID vaccination

We wish to address three common misconceptions about the COVID mRNA vaccines we think are important for individuals to make informed decisions about receiving the vaccines.
We are professional immunologists and infectious disease experts at Texas A&M University who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus. We are alarmed by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant and the hesitancy of a large segment of the population of our communities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Even more concerning is the low percentage (35%) of vaccinated college-age people. The executive order recently signed by Gov. Greg Abbott makes it unlawful for any state agency or public university to mandate preventive COVID control measures. Therefore, it is essential for Texans to take responsibility for actions to control this pandemic. These challenges are especially concerning as we approach the beginning of a new school year with high expectations for normal social, educational and economic activities.
Vaccine hesitancy by many individuals is understandable, due to confusion caused by misinformation on social media, the sometimes-conflicting policy recommendations provided by national and international public health organizations and the tendency of the media to sensationalize rare and exceptional events among the millions of vaccinated people. But resistance to vaccinations will perpetuate the pandemic and create opportunities for developing even more dangerous variants of the virus.
Misconceptions about mRNA vaccines
“The mRNA vaccines are very new and not fully evaluated for safety and effectiveness.” Messenger RNA is the short-lived chemical intermediate used by a cell to convert genetic information in the DNA of genes into amino acid sequences in proteins. It is true that the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines are the first mRNA vaccines to receive FDA authorization for use in humans. However, mRNA vaccines have been studied for more than three decades, and a variety of mRNA vaccines have been rigorously tested for safety and efficacy. Originally envisioned as a platform for producing cancer vaccines, experimental mRNA “vaccines” are being developed to treat at least five forms of cancer (melanoma, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer and colon cancer) and six viral diseases (Papilloma virus, HIV, Ebola, Zika, rabies, and influenza).
The FDA protocol for full approval of a new vaccine consists of five stages of testing and evaluation. Stages 1, 2 and 3 focus on evaluating safety, establishing effective dosage and determining effectiveness. Stage 4 evaluates the duration of effectiveness of a vaccine at six months post-injection and stage 5 develops standardized production practices to assure that vaccines produced by different manufacturers are of high quality. The Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines successfully passed the safety and effectiveness tests in stages 1-3 and were approved by FDA for emergency use in early 2021. No subsequent safety or effectiveness tests are a part of the normal approval process. Sufficient numbers of vaccinated individuals are now past the six month post-vaccination threshold for FDA to evaluate the duration of vaccine effectiveness and both of the mRNA vaccines are expected to receive full approval within the next few weeks.
“COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have serious side effects.” Side effects of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are generally mild and similar to those of other vaccines. Many persons injected with one of the mRNA vaccines will experience localized swelling and inflammation at the injection site and may have a low-grade fever and flu-like symptoms for one or two days. These side effects are not unique to the COVID mRNA vaccines but indicate a successful immune response. More serious side effects are extremely rare and easily treatable.
“The mRNA vaccines might give me COVID and could alter my DNA sequence.” The mRNAs vaccine cannot give a person COVID-19 or alter the DNA sequence of a cell. The Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines are sterile solutions of emulsified oil droplets that contain a small segment of synthetic messenger RNA with the genetic information for the COVID spike protein. When injected into a person, the oil droplets fuse with the outer membranes of cells and the mRNA is released into the cell where the genetic information is “translated” in spike protein. After translation, the mRNA is rapidly degraded, the newly formed spike protein is recognized as “foreign” by the person’s immune system, and an immune response is initiated; the person is “vaccinated.”
Our bodies eliminate all traces of the mRNA vaccine within a few days. Messenger RNA vaccines contain no cells (living or dead), no viruses and no DNA that could be inserted into a person’s genome. Contracting COVID from a vaccination is biologically impossible.
“Messenger RNA vaccines might make me sterile.” This is a biological impossibility; no evidence of compromised fertility has been observed among hundreds of millions of people who have received the COVID vaccines.
“Messenger RNA vaccines might affect my pregnancy.” Health professionals are always cautious about exposing a developing human and an expectant mother to medical procedures, especially drugs and vaccines. More than 30,000 pregnant, vaccinated women are enrolled in a registry to monitor adverse effects of the COVID vaccines on pregnancy outcomes. The CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force released an update on March 1 that shows no difference in miscarriage, stillbirth, pregnancy complications, and neonatal outcomes between background rates and pregnant vaccinated individuals
Importantly, we emphasize that unvaccinated pregnant women and fetuses are at high risk for severe COVID disease because they have a reduced immune response.
“I might develop an autoimmune disease.” Comparison of the spike protein sequence to the protein sequences encoded in human genomes reveals the spike protein is unique to coronaviruses; this means the immune response produced by the mRNA vaccines will not cross-react with any self- protein in humans to cause an autoimmune disease.
“Messenger RNA vaccines don’t protect a person from infection so why should I get vaccinated?” Vaccines don’t protect persons from getting infected any more than wearing a seat belt protects an automobile driver from having an accident. However, the few vaccinated people who do test positive for COVID show few if any symptoms of COVID disease. And fewer than one in a thousand of these vaccinated “breakthrough” people who do get infected with COVID will develop severe symptoms. The odds of a healthy vaccinated person dying from COVID disease is about the same as the risk of one being struck by lightning.
Development of mRNA vaccines represents a major milestone in the history of human medicine. All indications are the COVID mRNA vaccines are among the safest and most effective vaccines ever produced. If you have been hesitant to receive one of the COVID mRNA vaccines, we hope this article addressed your concerns and convinces you about the safety and efficacy of these vaccines. We strongly encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated.
Loren C. Skow, Luc Berghman, Ian Tizard and James Womack are faculty members at the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.