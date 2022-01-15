Hundreds of migrants set off from Honduras toward US border

“We know this is a very hard road and we ask God and the Honduran government to please accompany us to the border with Guatemala and not put more roadblocks," he said.

He said he hoped that Guatemala and Mexico would allow the group to pass and that the U.S. government “will open the doors to us" — despite repeated recent examples of regional governments, often under U.S. pressure, trying to halt such caravans.

Large numbers of migrants, many from Central America and Haiti, have reached the U.S. border over the past year, creating a headache for the administration of President Joe Biden.

After several hours of travel Saturday, some migrants managed to cross into Guatemala through illegal border crossings, while several hundred were stuck on the Honduran side of the border because they did not have enough money to pay the roughly $50 for a PCR test for coronavirus demanded by authorities.

In December, 56 migrants died when a truck carrying more than a hundred foreigners overturned on a highway in southern Mexico.