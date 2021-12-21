Hubble telescope's bigger, more powerful successor to soar

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Hubble Space Telescope’s successor is a time-traveling wonder capable of peering back to within a hair’s breadth of the dawn of the universe. And it's finally on the brink of flight.

It will be the biggest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever to leave the planet, elaborate in its design and ambitious in its scope. At a budget-busting $10 billion, it is the most expensive and also the trickiest, by far, to pull off.

Set to soar after years of delay on Saturday -- it already was postponed a day due to expected high winds Friday -- the James Webb Space Telescope will seek out the faint, twinkling light from the first stars and galaxies, providing a glimpse into cosmic creation. Its infrared eyes also will stare down black holes and hunt for alien worlds, scouring the atmospheres of planets for water and other possible hints of life.

“That’s why it’s worth taking risks. That’s why it’s worth the agony and the sleepless nights,” NASA's science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen said in an interview with The Associated Press.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said he's more nervous now than when he launched on space shuttle Columbia in 1986.