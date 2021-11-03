How Biden's border plans went from hopeful to chaotic

The Rio Grande Valley came alive each night with inflatable rafts carrying families across the river.

The Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector stopped more than 20,000 migrants for the first time during the week of July 18-24.

Brian Hastings, who heads the sector, wrote senior Border Patrol officials on July 26 that Catholic Charities of Rio Grande Valley was full and could no longer provide temporary shelter to migrants, which forced the agency to release thousands at a McAllen bus station.

In September, the chaotic scene emerged in Del Rio, Texas, as thousands of mostly Haitian migrants converged in a makeshift encampment.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said their arrival was unusually swift, but people with direct knowledge say Colombia provided intelligence that large numbers were moving toward Panama on their way to the U.S. border.

The U.S. flew about 8,000 Haitian migrants back to strife-ridden Haiti since Sept. 19, one of its swiftest, large-scale expulsions of refugees or migrants in decades. Thousands of others were allowed to remain in the U.S.

The uneven response after months of rising arrivals sparked sharp criticism from both the right and left.