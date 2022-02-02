Houston announces $44 million plan to tackle violent crime

In 2020, homicides in Houston increased by 44%. So far this year there have been 48 homicides, a 30% increase compared to the same time last year.

“Since the beginning of the year, our city has felt anything but safe and at times we have felt like a city under siege because of a violent crime wave that is sweeping across the country,” Turner said.

Last month, Houston police dealt with 11 homicides in one weekend and “we’re still trying to recover from that,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

The police chief said it was going to take an effort by the entire community — residents, businesses, civic leaders — to work together and bring down the violent crime in Houston.

“We cannot do it alone,” Finner said.

Turner said the city’s efforts to reduce violent crime will just be “standing still” if the backlog of court cases in Harris County, where Houston is located, is not substantially reduced. The backlog reached as high as 100,000 cases last year and county officials have said they have been working to reduce it.