Holiday closures for the Bryan-College Station area

Due to the New Year’s holiday, several local agencies, institutions and offices will be closed over the next few days.
The Eagle
The Eagle offices will be closed Friday. On Saturday, The Eagle will publish only an electronic edition. No printed edition will be distributed.
City of College Station
Facilities and offices for the city of College Station will be closed Jan. 1-3.
The Lincoln Recreation Center, Meyer Senior and Community Center, Lick Creek Nature Center and Southwood Community Center are closed through Jan. 1.
The Larry J. Ringer Library will be closed Jan. 1-3.
Sanitation and recycling routes will be collected on their regular schedules.
Report electric, water or wastewater outages to 855-528-4278.
City of Bryan
The Municipal Office Building and city administrative offices will be closed Jan. 1-3.
The Clara B. Mounce Public Library will be closed Jan. 1-3.
The Municipal Court will be closed Jan. 1-3.
The Public Works call center will be closed Jan. 1-3. Those with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 822-3777 for after-hours assistance.
Bryan Texas Utilities main office and payment drive-thru will be closed Jan. 3. Payments may be made at kiosks at H-E-B at Texas Avenue and Texas 21; H-E-B at 725 E. Villa Maria Road and the BTU office automated drive-through at 205 E. 28th St.
Solid waste and bulk pick-ups will be collected on a normal schedule Friday and Monday.
Brazos County
Brazos County offices, including the Brazos County Health District and Brazos County Tax Office, will be closed Friday and Monday.
Bush Library
The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and museum is closed New Year’s Day. The museum will close at noon Friday.
Schools
Bryan and College Station school district students will return Jan. 5.
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M faculty and staff offices will be closed through Sunday. The spring semester begins Jan. 18.