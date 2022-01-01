Holiday closures for the Bryan-College Station area

Due to the New Year’s holiday, several local agencies, institutions and offices will be closed over the next two days.
City of College Station
Facilities and offices for the city of College Station will be closed through Monday.
The Lincoln Recreation Center, Meyer Senior and Community Center, Lick Creek Nature Center and Southwood Community Center are closed through Monday.
The Larry J. Ringer Library will be closed through Monday.
Sanitation and recycling routes will be collected on their regular schedules.
Report electric, water or wastewater outages to 855-528-4278.
City of Bryan
The Municipal Office Building and city administrative offices will be closed through Monday.
The Clara B. Mounce Public Library will be closed through Monday.
The Municipal Court will be closed through Monday.
The Public Works call center will be closed through Monday. Those with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 822-3777 for after-hours assistance.
Bryan Texas Utilities main office and payment drive-thru will be closed Monday. Payments may be made at kiosks at H-E-B at Texas Avenue and Texas 21; H-E-B at 725 E. Villa Maria Road and the BTU office automated drive-through at 205 E. 28th St.
Solid waste and bulk pick-ups will be collected on a normal schedule Monday.
Brazos County
Brazos County offices, including the Brazos County Health District and Brazos County Tax Office, will be closed Monday.
Schools
Bryan and College Station school district students will return Wednesday.
Blinn College
Faculty and staff offices are closed through Tuesday. The spring semester begins Jan. 18.