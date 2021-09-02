History displays open to celebrate Bryan's 150th anniversary

Copies of Harvey Mitchell’s last will and testament and an 1884 Bryan High School diploma are among more than 30 items on display in Bryan to celebrate the city’s upcoming 150th anniversary.

Items like a 1928 phone book with one- and two-digit phone numbers are spread across exhibits on the first and second floors of the Clara B. Mounce Library and the first floor of the Carnegie History Center. An 1800s sombrero worn by Manuel Rodriguez, the patriarch of the Rodriguez family, whose legacy lives on in the Downtown Bryan Casa Rodriguez restaurant, is included in a display at Mounce.

The exhibits are available starting today and do not currently have a set closing date. Communications & Marketing Manager Kristen Waggener said they will at least be open through the city’s anniversary on Nov. 29.

Every item in the exhibit has a QR code that will take people to the city’s anniversary website which has more details on every piece in the exhibits, including typed-out versions of text that may be hard to read and audio of people talking about the displayed items. Those who don’t have a smartphone can grab a printed program at the exhibits.