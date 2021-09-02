History displays open to celebrate Bryan's 150th anniversary

Copies of Harvey Mitchell’s last will and testament and an 1884 Bryan High School diploma are among more than 30 items on display in Bryan to celebrate the city’s upcoming 150th anniversary.
Items like a 1928 phone book with one- and two-digit phone numbers are spread across exhibits on the first and second floors of the Clara B. Mounce Library and the first floor of the Carnegie History Center. An 1800s sombrero worn by Manuel Rodriguez, the patriarch of the Rodriguez family, whose legacy lives on in the Downtown Bryan Casa Rodriguez restaurant, is included in a display at Mounce.
The exhibits are available starting today and do not currently have a set closing date. Communications & Marketing Manager Kristen Waggener said they will at least be open through the city’s anniversary on Nov. 29.
Every item in the exhibit has a QR code that will take people to the city’s anniversary website which has more details on every piece in the exhibits, including typed-out versions of text that may be hard to read and audio of people talking about the displayed items. Those who don’t have a smartphone can grab a printed program at the exhibits.
“We just want visitors to really immerse themselves in the history of Bryan,” Waggener said. “With it being the city’s 150th anniversary, we really wanted to provide a lot of different opportunities for people to become involved in that. Not everybody wants to go to a big event and not everybody wants to go to a concert, so this is one way that people can participate in the 150th on their own terms and experience it that way.”
Everything that is on display is from the Carnegie History Center, the city, Brazos Valley African American Museum, Bryan ISD and about a dozen community members who have lent their memorabilia to the city for the festivities.
November will be packed with several celebratory events. On Nov. 9, a time capsule will be buried during a city council workshop meeting. It will go in front of the Municipal Office Building next to a time capsule that was buried for the 125th anniversary in 1996. On Nov. 12, there will be a concert in Downtown Bryan at the Palace Theater, and then free Thanksgiving meals will be given out the following day. On Nov. 19 and 20, the Heart of the Valley musical, which was originally made for the 125th anniversary, will be restaged. The actual anniversary celebration will be Nov. 29.
As November approaches, community members can attend guided history tours downtown on the first Friday of each month.
For more information about the city’s 150th anniversary celebration and the artifacts on display, visit 150.bryantx.gov.
Hours at Mounce Library are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to a city press release. The Carnegie History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.