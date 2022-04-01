High School Baseball Rankings

Here are the txhighschoolbaseball.com’s weekly state rankings (records through March 27).
Class 6A
1. Katy Tompkins 17-0, 2. Rockwall-Heath 14-3, 3. Flower Mound Marcus 12-4-2, 4. Lake Travis 15-3-3, 5. Clear Falls 20-1-1, 6. Katy 16-4, 7. Keller 12-4, 8. Southlake Carroll 15-5, 9. Ft. Bend Travis 15-3, 10. San Antonio Reagan 13-4-2, 11. Ft. Bend Ridge Point 15-2, 12. Denton Guyer 14-5, 13. Prosper 12-5, 14. Alvin 14-5, 15. Austin Westlake 13-3, 16. Smithson Valley 13-4, 17. Coppell 11-4, 18. El Paso Americas 20-2, 19. San Antonio Johnson 15-3, 20. Flower Mound 12-6, 21. Rockwall 8-7-1, 22. Odessa Permian 20-3, 23. Summer Creek 14-3-1, 24. The Woodlands 11-3, 25. PSJA 17-2
Class 5A
1. Leander Rouse 15-4, 2. Lubbock Cooper 12-6, 3. Corpus Christi Ray 18-3, 4. Mansfield Legacy 12-2, 5. Friendswood 11-5-1, 6. Sharyland Pioneer 16-4, 7. Sharyland 16-2-1, 8. Lucas Lovejoy 10-7, 9. College Station 11-6, 10. Birdville 13-2-1, 11. Georgetown 14-2, 12. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 16-6, 13. Aledo 11-5, 14. Barbers Hill 16-5, 15. Abilene Wylie 11-3, 16. Prosper Rock Hill 11-8, 17. Montgomery Lake Creek 11-3, 18. New Caney Porter 15-3, 19. La Joya Palmview 16-1, 20. Brownsville Veterans Memorial 17-1-1, 21. Wylie East 9-4-1, 22. Weslaco East 15-3, 23. Cedar Park 11-5-1, 24. Santa Fe 7-7, 25. Buda Johnson 14-4-1
Class 4A
1. Sinton 14-1, 2. Boerne 18-2, 3. Corpus Christi Calallen 13-5-1, 4. Argyle 13-2-1, 5. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 12-5, 6. Celina 10-3-1, 7. Sweeny 15-3, 8. China Spring 13-6, 9. Lufkin Hudson 14-5-1, 10. Longview Spring Hill 14-2, 11. Canyon Lake 14-3, 12. Bellville 14-3, 13. Aubrey 14-4-1, 14. Stephenville 11-4-1, 15. Rusk 4-9, 16. Robstown 11-7, 17. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 14-4, 18. Orangefield 14-1-1, 19. Silsbee 13-3, 20. Hardin-Jefferson 13-5-1, 21. Andrews 10-5, 22. Midlothian Heritage 11-4-1, 23. Geronimo Navarro 12-8, 24. Alvarado 9-4, 25. Canton 12-3.
Class 3A
1. Corpus Christi London 13-7, 2. Brock 11-2, 3. Gunter 11-1, 4. Jim Ned 13-1, 5. Shallowster 15-1-1, 6. Blanco 13-0-1, 7. Marion 13-0, 8. Cameron 12-3-1, 9. Diboll 17-1, 10. Nacogdoches Central Heights 13-2, 11. Boyd 12-2-2, 12. Wall 12-6, 13. Yoakum 12-2-1, 14. Woodville 10-7, 15. Danbury 16-1, 16. White Oak 14-4, 17. Bowie 16-4, 18. Banquette 14-3, 19. Orange Grove 13-5, 20. Holliday 17-3, 21. Emory Rains 12-3, 22. Little River Academy 15-2, 23. Rogers 12-3-1, 24. Grand Saline 12-5, 25. Bishop 11-5
Class 2A
1. New Deal 8-3, 2. Garrison 13-6-1, 3. Bosqueville 13-3, 4. Shiner 15-0, 5. Anson 12-1-1, 6. Centerville 13-3, 7. Alto 12-5, 8. Albany 7-2, 9. Beckville 8-2-1, 10. Muenster 9-9, 11. Tolar 8-4, 12. Thorndale 13-4, 13. New Home 13-2, 14. Windthorst 8-8, 15. Hawkins 7-2, 16. Kenedy 11-1, 17. Evadale 7-3, 18. Frankston 11-5, 19. McLeod 8-4, 20. Hamilton 8-5, 21. Valley Mills 10-1-1, 22. Weimar 8-4, 23. Johnson City 8-4, 24. Alvord 7-3-1, 25. Cayuga 10-1