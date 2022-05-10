 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Baseball Playoffs

UIL

Class 6A

Bi-district: Waxahachie def. 6-0, 6-2

Class 5A

Bi-district: College Station def. New Caney Porter 2-1, 2-4, 7-6; Brenham def. Montgomery 6-5 (12 inn.), 2-1

Area: College Station (18-12) vs. Austin Anderson (26-5-1) at Weimar — G1 7 p.m. Thursday; G2 7 p.m. Friday; G3, if needed, 7 p.m. Saturday. Brenham (21-10-1) vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson 21-7) — G1 7 p.m. Thursday at Hendrickson; G2 7 p.m. Friday at Brenham; G3, if needed, 2 p.m. Saturday at Caldwell

Class 4A

Bi-district: Lufkin Hudson def. Madisonville 4-3, 4-0; Navasota def. Mickey Leland 11-1

Area: Navasota (20-6) vs. Orangefield (24-2-1) at Humble ISD — G1 7 p.m. Thursday; G2 5 p.m. Friday; G3, if needed, to follow G2

Class 3A

Bi-district: Franklin def. Rogers 4-0, 5-3;  Anderson-Shiro def. Van Vleck 6-5, 6-4; Cameron def. Elkhart 12-2, 10-5; Caldwell def.  Fairfield 8-5, 5-2

Area: Franklin (23-2-1) vs. West (13-15-1) — G1 7 p.m. Wednesday at West; G2 7 p.m. Friday at Franklin; G3, if needed, 5 p.m. Saturday at Salado. Anderson-Shiro (20-8-1) vs. Buna (18-8) at Cleveland — G1 7 p.m. Thursday; G2 7 p.m. Friday; G3, if needed, 1 p.m. Saturday. Cameron (21-7-1) vs. Troy (20-8) at Salado — G1 6 p.m. Wednesday; G2 6 p.m. Friday; G3, if needed, to follow G2. Caldwell (21-7-1) vs. Troy (20-8) at Georgetown East View — G1 7 p.m. Thursday; G2 5 p.m. Friday; G3, if needed, to follow G2

Class 2A

Bi-district: Shiner def. Bremond 24-0, 15-0; Dallardsville Big Sandy def. Iola 10-8; Mumford def. Deweyville 12-0; 14-0; Burton def. West Hardin 15-0, 9-2; Evadale def. Somerville 15-3, 11-1; Centerville def. Cushing 12-1, 14-1; Alto def. Normangee 21-4, 18-1

Area: Centerville vs. Shelbyville at Lufkin — G1 7 p.m. Wednesday; G2 4 p.m. Saturday; G3, if needed, to follow G2. Mumford vs. Holland at Rosebud-Lott — G1 7 p.m. Friday; G2 5 p.m. Saturday; G3, if needed, to follow G2. Burton vs. Thorndale in Mumford — G1 7 p.m. Thursday; G2 7 p.m. Friday; G3, if needed, 2 p.m. Saturday

Class A

Bi-district: North Zulch def. Centerville-Groveton 6-3

Area: North Zulch vs. Chester — G1 6 p.m. Friday at Jasper; G2 10 a.m. Saturday at Mumford; G3, if needed, to follow G2

TAPPS

Division IV

Area: Live Oak Classical def. Brazos Christian 3-0

Division V

Bi-district: St. Joseph def. Living Rock Academy 14-2

Area: Baytown Christian 13, St. Joseph 1; Allen Academy at Shiner St. Paul, 6 p.m. Tuesday

