High gas costs from Ukraine threat pose Biden political risk

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that National Security Council Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk and the State Department’s energy envoy, Amos Hochstein, were in Riyadh on Wednesday to meet with Saudi officials. She would not comment on whether they were pressing the Saudis to pump more oil to help stabilize the global oil market.

Biden did not spell out Tuesday what additional steps his administration would take to reduce oil prices should the situation in Ukraine worsen. In late November, he ordered the release of a record 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve to reduce price pressures.

Gasoline prices did fall in the weeks after the oil was released, though they have since eclipsed the levels at the time when Biden announced the drawdown. He could order another release if diplomacy fails to cause the Russians to pull back.

Members of Congress are looking for other ways to ease the pain.

Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire — both up for reelection — are already calling for a suspension of the federal gasoline tax. The White House has yet to endorse or rule out that option.