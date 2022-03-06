High demand, low inventory for Texas rural land market

The Texas land market is experiencing a high demand for rural property, and with a lack of inventory to sell prices are increasing, according to Texas A&M research economist Charles Gilliland with the Texas Real Estate Research Center.
In 2021, there were 9,055 total rural land sales, up from 7,684 total sales in 2020. That marked 17.8% increase, despite a fourth quarter with 953 fewer sales than the same period in 2020, Gilliland said.
“The first part of 2020 was the onset of COVID so it was really quiet for the second quarter. But the third and fourth quarters were just active like never before, and that continued on to 2021 all the way through the year,” he said. “It has been from that third quarter of 2020 all the way up to now there has been a tremendous demand for rural land all over the state and throughout the country.”
In the fourth quarter of 2021, Texas had 1,283 rural land sales, which was significantly fewer than the 2,236 sales in the 2020 fourth quarter, according to the rural land market expert. Gilliland said the first theory as to why there were so many sales at the end of 2020 and into 2021 was because people were moving out of the city and into rural communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was no longer fun to live in the cities because all of the fun things were shut down. People discovered that they could work from anywhere if they had mass internet connection,” Gilliland said. “So that started the ball rolling, and then they have been joined by investors that are looking for some place to invest funds that appears to be safe to them. We have had just a flood of people with different kinds of motives who are interested in buying land.”
The large drop in rural land sales at the end of 2021 due to a lack of inventory, meant prices increased by 29% to $3,954 per acre statewide, Gilliland said. The total dollar volume, which is a measure of the total number of dollars that are involved in the transactions in a given period, reached a record $3.4 billion in 2021, or up 97.6% over 2020.
“This is the most active period in Texas land market history ... for 2021 to be $3.4 billion over for the whole year, for a record of 846,347 acres changed hands, which is an increase of 53%,” he said. “It wasn’t too long ago that that number was $1.4 billion.”
He said people that are looking for land need to be prepared to spend a lot of time searching.
“The slowdown in the number of sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2020 is largely because the brokers that list and sell properties don’t have a lot to sell right now, because there has been so much that has been purchased in the past year,” he said. “People are going to need to expect that it is going to be a challenge to get out there and find someplace to buy. Although there were fewer sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2020, the fourth quarter of 2020 numbers of sales was 85% more than the 2019 fourth quarter.”
Gilliland said there are still plenty of potential buyers looking for land this year.
“At this point, there are not a lot of landowners that are really anxious to sell, so my guess is for the foreseeable future we are going to see the same kind of thing going on; strong prices and people having to compete with each other for sales,” he said. “My guidance to people would be to be patient and look for what you really want. Just realize that it is going to take some time to find what they are looking for, because sometimes there gets to be pressure for you to settle for what you can get, rather than looking for what you really want.”
Gilliland said researchers were baffled by what happened in 2020 and into 2021 and longer, and they don’t know what to expect for price changes in upcoming years.
“Nobody knows when the music is going to stop, if you will. I know that a lot of people think that at some point it is going to happen [for prices to go back to normal],” he said. “But at this point with all the people that want to buy and the low inventory of properties for sale, there is nothing on the horizon that makes it look like something is going to happen anytime soon.”