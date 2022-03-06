High demand, low inventory for Texas rural land market

The Texas land market is experiencing a high demand for rural property, and with a lack of inventory to sell prices are increasing, according to Texas A&M research economist Charles Gilliland with the Texas Real Estate Research Center.

In 2021, there were 9,055 total rural land sales, up from 7,684 total sales in 2020. That marked 17.8% increase, despite a fourth quarter with 953 fewer sales than the same period in 2020, Gilliland said.

“The first part of 2020 was the onset of COVID so it was really quiet for the second quarter. But the third and fourth quarters were just active like never before, and that continued on to 2021 all the way through the year,” he said. “It has been from that third quarter of 2020 all the way up to now there has been a tremendous demand for rural land all over the state and throughout the country.”

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Texas had 1,283 rural land sales, which was significantly fewer than the 2,236 sales in the 2020 fourth quarter, according to the rural land market expert. Gilliland said the first theory as to why there were so many sales at the end of 2020 and into 2021 was because people were moving out of the city and into rural communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.