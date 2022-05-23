Help for Hearing

Dear Annie: I would like to reply to “An Aging Adult Facing Reality.” I, too, have profound hearing loss and have been wearing hearing aids since the age of 10. Since receiving my first set of hearing aids, the advancements in technology have been staggering.

My frustration is that medical insurance rarely covers the costs associated with purchasing them. Insurance companies consider hearing aids to be a “personal choice” rather than a “quality of life choice.”

Hearing aids are as essential to quality of life as eyeglasses, dentures, canes and so forth. I would like to tell you of some organizations that help to offset the costs. It is my hope that this information may help someone who is struggling to hear, who needs to purchase hearing aids and does not think they can afford them.

There are various Medicare Advantage Plans, and the AARP does offer some assistance. Unfortunately, you must be a member in order to have access to the financial help. If you do not qualify for either of those programs, please look into the following organizations for assistance:

No. 1: The Starkey Hearing Foundation (Hear Now Program)

Toll-Free Voice: (800) 328-8602

No. 2: Lions Club International

1-630-571-5466

No. 3: Foundation For Sight & Sound

1-888-580-8886

No. 4: National Hearing Aid Project

1-816-333-8300

No. 5: Office of Vocational Rehabilitation

Varies by state/work history

No. 6: Hearing Loss Association of America

Individuals can access resources for their state.

Lastly, I encourage your readers to take some time to do research on the state in which they live. Many agencies offer state and federal grants that may offset a large portion, or cover all of the cost toward purchasing new hearing aids and other hearing assistance devices. States have their own agencies that offer grants, so by taking a little time to do a search online, you will find it well worth the effort. — Deaf and Proud

Dear Deaf and Proud: Thank you for these helpful resources.

Dear Annie: I had a terrible marriage and acrimonious divorce. My husband was so angry and vindictive that he lost custody of the kids. Obviously, I’d like my next love to be better. When I date and men ask, I tell them that I’m happy to briefly discuss why I divorced, but that I like to live my life forward. The best revenge is to live happily-ever-after. — Planning a Happy Future.

Dear Happy Future: The front windshield is a lot larger than the rearview mirror, and when we realize that, we are a lot happier in life. Onward and forward.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.