Heavy burden for consumers as holidays near: Soaring prices

“The inflation overshoot will likely get worse before it gets better,” Goldman Sachs economists said in a research note Sunday.

For months, Fed Chair Jerome Powell had described inflation as “transitory,” a short-term phenomenon linked to labor and supply shortages resulting from the speed with which the economy rebounded from the pandemic recession. But last week, Powell acknowledged that higher prices could last well into next summer.

The Fed chair also announced that the central bank will start reducing the monthly bond purchases it began last year as an emergency measure to boost the economy. In September, Fed officials also forecast that they would raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate from its record-low level near zero by the end of 2022 — much earlier than they had predicted a few months ago. Sharply higher inflation might accelerate that timetable; investors expect at least two Fed rate hikes next year.

Many large companies are passing on the cost of higher pay to their customers, and in some cases, consumers are paying up rather than cutting back.

Fast food prices soared 7.1% in October from a year earlier, the government said Wednesday. That was the largest such increase on record, reflecting higher costs for beef and other foods as well as rapidly rising labor costs.

McDonald’s boosted hourly pay 10% to 15% over the past year and is paying more for food and paper. The company said last month that it raised prices 6% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier. Yet company sales leapt 14% as virus restrictions eased.