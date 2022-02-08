Head of Texas DMV resigns amid pressure to stop widespread sale of fake paper license plates

Temporary tags or paper license plates are issued to drivers to use for a short period before they register their vehicles or to car dealerships for loaner vehicles or for demonstrations.

However, criminals have generated hundreds of thousands of fraudulent tags through security loopholes in the TxDMV’s system and then sold them for a profit, NBC 5 reported. By posing as car dealers, sellers used fraudulent information to sell tags across the U.S. Law enforcement officials have bemoaned the department’s slow action to address the issue, saying it impedes their ability to locate offenders.

“Texas is leading the way in the volume of paper tags that are being fraudulently issued across the country,” Brannon Coker, an FBI special agent with the Houston Division, said in December.

Last May, three people were charged with a nationwide scheme to sell these fake license plates — one of them a Houston resident. The trio was accused of using fake car dealerships to issue nearly 600,000 automobile paper tags and sell them on the internet without selling any cars. If convicted, each faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.