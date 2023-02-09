Cherish Colbert and her family didn’t want to miss a minute of Harlem Globetrotters action.

In fact, Colbert along with her two children, Lexie and Logan, and the rest of their family and friends made sure to sit in the front row at Reed Arena on Thursday night to ensure they wouldn’t miss a thing.

“Oh, we’re super excited,” Colbert said pregame. “That’s why we got these seats right here, so nobody’s in front of us.”

The Harlem Globetrotters brought their entertaining style of basketball back to Reed Arena against their longtime nemesis, the Washington Generals, and it brought fans from all over. From young to old, to first-timers and even those that had seen the team before.

Colbert was one of those return fans but it had been a "few years" since she had last attended. Her 10-year old daughter, Lexie, and 14-year old son, Logan, are both big fans of basketball while the family is all Texas A&M fans, so coming back was a win-win.

It was also a chance for her kids to experience something that not everyone gets an opportunity to do.

“No, we never went to any Harlem Globetrotters [games] when I was growing up, so that’s why I wanted my kids to experience it now,” Colbert said.

The Globetrotters play four 10-minute quarters full of high-flying basketball and acrobatic dunks, crisp and mesmerizing passes to set up baskets and long-range 3-pointers. The Globetrotters also bring extra entertainment to it as they play music during the game and get the audience involved as much as possible with their additional antics.

At one point Thursday, players went into the audience during music from "Lion King" playing and lifted up a fan’s baby for everyone to see. The team who had big man Chandler “Bulldog” Mack mic'd up asked everyone to do the same to their own babies.

Some of the other antics included a basketball on a string that was flung into the audience but yanked back safely. Mack also went into the audience while a teammate was shooting free throws and sat on a grown fan’s lap, much to the delight of the kids sitting next to them.

“That is one of my favorite things to do because as Globetrotters what separates us is that the fans can actually touch us and interact with us,” Mack said of sitting on someone’s lap during free throws. “So for me to be that close and the kids see me that close and obviously they see me sitting on their mom’s lap, so they’re just cracking up hysterically. And then their husband, he’s taking pictures and laughing as well, so that’s probably my favorite thing.”

Those antics and tricks were a big reason that 11-year old Bryan native Caegan Konetski wanted to come see the Globetrotters.

“I’m just ready for all of it,” Konetski said of what he was most excited to see. “I don’t care what they do.”

Thursday marked Konetski’s birthday and his first time seeing the Globetrotters in action. He had watched them on YouTube before but never in-person until Thursday night.

“I just always liked them,” Konetski said. “When I heard about basketball, they were the first team that I heard of.”

He wasn’t alone in being a first-time visitor to the Globetrotters as Bryan native Reginal Payton and his three sons were all taking it in for the first time.

Payton, his 4-year old Ryan, 8-year old Nehemiah and 11-year-old Reginal were ready for whatever the Globetrotters had in store. Payton had watched them on TV growing up but it was his first time seeing them live.

“Me and my kids want to see what it’s all about,” Payton said.

The Globetrotters made sure to deliver on all of that and much more.

“I tell people I literally have the best job in the world," Mack said. “I can literally go out here and entertain people for a living and put smiles on people’s faces. And that’s something that I think the world truly, truly needs, just genuine fun. You come in and you forget about your everyday frustrations and you just have fun. Our fun ranges from babies all the way to you know 75-80 years old, so everyone gets a little bit of joy and laughter throughout the entirety of the game."