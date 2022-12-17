 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

H01 - Alvin Luedecke

H01 - Alvin Luedecke

Alvin has been in foster care for approximately two months and has made great strides! While still rather shy, he... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert