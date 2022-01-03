h.s. basketball

High School Basketball
BOYS
Rosebud-Lott tournament
Rosebud-Lott 64, Caldwell 30
CALDWELL (10-10) – Harrison Novak 8, Ian Recio 6, Jamar Hewitt 6, Dee Morris 5, Zack Heaton 4, Jamin White 1
Caldwell;6;12;7;5;—;30
Rosebud-Lott;15;14;17;18;—;64
Highlights: this was the semifinals
Whitney 74, Caldwell 53
CALDWELL (10-11)- Novak 19, Morris 10, Hewitt 6, Travis Cunningham 5, Recio 4, White 4, Jace Aly 3, Heaton - 2
Caldwell;14;13;8;18;—;53
Whitney;21;20;20;13;—;74
Highlights: this was the third-place game. Novak made the all-tournament team.
Next: Caldwell at Academy, Tuesday.