h.s. basketball
BOYS

Rosebud-Lott tournament

Rosebud-Lott 64, Caldwell 30

CALDWELL (10-10) – Harrison Novak 8, Ian Recio 6, Jamar Hewitt 6, Dee Morris 5, Zack Heaton 4, Jamin White 1

Caldwell;6;12;7;5;—;30

Rosebud-Lott;15;14;17;18;—;64

Highlights: this was the semifinals

Whitney 74, Caldwell 53

CALDWELL (10-11)- Novak 19, Morris 10, Hewitt 6, Travis Cunningham 5, Recio 4, White 4, Jace Aly 3, Heaton - 2

Caldwell;14;13;8;18;—;53

Whitney;21;20;20;13;—;74

Highlights: this was the third-place game. Novak made the all-tournament team.

Next: Caldwell at Academy, Tuesday.

