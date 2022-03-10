Gunman shot dead, two other bodies found in South Brazos County

Law enforcement officers shot and killed a gunman Thursday afternoon in South Brazos County.

Upon a search of the Stokes Circle property, two more deceased bodies were found.

According to a statement from the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 3:30 p.m. about a disturbance with a weapon. Deputies arrived on the scene alongside a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

An individual brandishing a gun was confronted, and despite efforts to deescalate the situation, the individual did not comply with commands and was shot dead.

A large contingent of officers, including the Brazos County SWAT team, responded to the area. During a search of the property, two additional individuals were found dead at the scene. No further information on the deceased was available Thursday night.

No officers were injured.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers are working together to investigate the incident. The Sheriff's Office said more details will be released as they are discovered.