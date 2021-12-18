Governor: No one still missing in Kentucky after tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — All of the people reported missing in Kentucky after tornadoes swept through the state last weekend have been accounted for, Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday.

Beshear hailed the report by state emergency management officials and said he hoped it meant that no additional people in Kentucky would be found dead from the storm.

“How about a piece of good news today?" Beshear said at the beginning of a briefing Saturday on recovery efforts. “Right now, missing persons based on this tornado event are at zero.”

The Democratic governor said the 78 people killed in what he described as the most destructive tornado event in the state's history was still “a huge number of Kentuckians to lose."

“We mourn with their families,” he said.

There was some confusion over the number of deaths, Beshear said, because his staff believes there have been 78 deaths, though state emergency management officials and the state health department put the current count at 75.

Beshear said officials were working to resolve the discrepancy and added, “I hope they are right," referring to health and emergency management officials.