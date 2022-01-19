Governor candidates say border security, immigration are primary issues for Texas

Harrison said revenue streams are something that he looks at when it comes to funding the wall with the cannabis industry possibly having the opportunity to bring more jobs to Texas. Cutting government spending would be a key point for Prather when it comes to funding the wall.

“We’re ranked as a global leader in terms of oil, gas and energy production,” Prather said. “We have revenue streams. This governor spent a $48 billion increase on top of the budget in the last seven years.”

Huffines said when it comes to combating illegal immigration, he would require companies to e-verify all employees to make sure they are legal along with counting all illegal immigrants in the government school systems.

“You’re spending $6-7 billion educating kids that aren’t supposed to be here,” Huffines said. “I’m going to do an accounting on that. We’re going to push back on that as far as we can.”

Harrison said illegal immigrants would be instantly deported instead of being apprehended in order to save on state funds. Prather said his goal would be to disincentivize the reasons people come to the United States illegally.