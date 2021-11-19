Gov. Abbott, Texas GOP leaders shift $4 million to pay for election audits called for in new state law

In their letter of response, Patrick, Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Jane Nelson, a Flower Mound Republican, and Bonnen, the House’s chief budget writer, said the secretary of state’s office wasn’t given enough money in the current two-year budget cycle “to ensure election integrity.”

The leaders continued, “This insufficiency of funds creates an emergency.”

While Trump has said “Texans know voting fraud occurred in some of their counties” in 2020, the Texas secretary of state’s office has called the election “smooth and secure.”

Nationally, experts have said vote fraud is rare and has posed a threat of altering outcomes only in relatively small, local contests. Voting rights advocates and Democrats have said that by perpetuating a “big lie” that last year’s presidential election was tainted, Trump and Republicans who bow to his will have weakened Americans’ trust in one of their signature democratic institutions — free and fair elections, and peaceful transfers of power.

The fund shift comes as Abbott is under fire from Republican challengers in the March 1 primary, including former Dallas state Sen. Don Huffines and former state GOP chairman Allen West. Like Trump, Huffines and West have bandied about accusations of election improprieties — without offering evidence.