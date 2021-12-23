Gov. Abbott sticks with hands-off approach to COVID-19 as omicron spreads

Still, O’Rourke sees a lack of leadership from Abbott when it comes to the pandemic.

“First Abbott flip-flopped on public health guidelines and then he stopped schools, local governments and businesses from protecting our fellow Texans,” O’Rourke said in a statement for this story, alluding to Abbott’s reversal on letting private employers require vaccines for their workers. “The least he can do is get out of the way and allow those who are focused on preventing more Covid hospitalizations and deaths to do their jobs.”

On his political right, Abbott continues to face pressure to not bow to demands to be more aggressive in fighting the pandemic. In fact, when it comes to vaccine requirements, dozens of Republican state lawmakers believe he has not done enough to outlaw them and want him to call a special session to codify his executive order.