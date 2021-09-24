Gov. Abbott signs bill that will restrict access to abortion drugs

Just weeks after a near total ban on abortion went into effect in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott ceremonially signed a separate bill into law on Friday that will restrict Texans’ access to abortion-inducing medication.

The new law — which would narrow the window in which physicians are allowed to give abortion-inducing medication to patients from 10 weeks to seven weeks after conception — represents a doubling down by state elected officials on abortion policies that are now among the strictest in the country.

The three-week reduction also bucks previous Texas law and U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines, which state that abortion-inducing medications are safe to administer to patients up to 10 weeks post-conception.

The bill was officially signed Sept. 17. It will go into effect Dec. 2.

“What today is a celebration. It's a celebration of Texas values, and what we do to support those Texas values,” Abbott said in remarks at Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin. “I think it's clear that the most important freedom of all, obviously, is the right to life. And even as we can all understand the imperative of the right to life, there are still millions of children who lose their lives to abortion, every single year. We in Texas will not accept that.”