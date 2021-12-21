Gov. Abbott has touted state’s efforts to build a border wall, but many details remain a mystery

Unlike the border in California, Arizona or New Mexico, which is largely federal land, much of the Texas-Mexico border is privately owned. According to a 2020 Government Accountability Office report, it took the Trump administration 21 to 30 months to seize privately owned land in South Texas for wall construction. The report said comparable land acquisitions in other parts of the country took a year.

Texas will need a large amount of private land to build Abbott’s wall. The governor has said state officials are in talks with private property owners along the border who are willing to donate their land so the state can build barriers on their property.

The state manages 497,075 acres of land within 25 miles of the border, said Matt Atwood, a spokesperson for Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who has sued the Biden administration for halting construction of the border wall in South Texas.

In Starr County, Posillico Civil plans to build an additional 1.2 miles on private property next to the 1.7-mile stretch, but no agreement has been reached with nearby landowners, said Francoise Luca, a Facilities Commission spokesperson. The location of the remaining 5.1 miles outlined in the Posillico contract has not been determined, Luca said.