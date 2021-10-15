Gov. Abbott clears path for college campus construction bill

The bill includes $95 million for Texas Southern University renovations and upgrades.

For other colleges, rising student numbers mean schools of all sizes need to expand to meet the increased demand.

Mike Reeser, the chancellor of the Texas State Technical Colleges, a community college system that focuses on technical skills and trade programs, said his schools already require large industrial spaces for programs such as manufacturing or welding. With more demand, even more space is needed.

“We turned away 300 applicants the year before the pandemic in welding alone because we didn't have enough room to fit them in the labs,” Reeser told lawmakers.

The technical college system, which has campuses across the state, is slated to receive $208 million in this bill to help pay for new learning centers.

While committee members largely expressed support for the projects, Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, said he was concerned Prairie View A&M University’s request for $60 million for a new academic student support building was not included in the latest version. He called on the Texas A&M University System to meet with lawmakers and try to find a way to include the historically Black university, which is part of that system.