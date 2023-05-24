Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

April 20,1932 - May 17, 2023

Gordon Lee Smith passed away May 17, 2023, in Sherman. Texas, where he was living with his youngest daughter and her family. He was 91 years old.

He was born lo his parents, Lee and Lydla Scasta Smith, on April 20, 1932, in Bryan. Texas. He grew up in Bryan and graduated from Texas A&M. class of '53. He married Glenda Glane Williams on Jury 25,1953. and then served as an officer in the US Army. He returned lo Bryan where he owned several small businesses.

An avid outdoorsman. in 1973, he and his family moved to his beloved Montana There he owned several businesses as well. From 1987 until his retirement in 2010. he served as a municipal judge and the Justice of the Peace in Gallatin County.

Gordon is survived by his sister, Madene Timmons; his children, Kim (Oavld) Morgan, Randy (Dora) Smith, and Jennifer (Bruce) Young: 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and his niece and nephew, Patricia Timmons Ball and Jeffrey Timmons. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother-in-law, Ken Timmons; and his son, Michael Smith.

Graveside services will be held in late June at Sunset Hills Cemetery m Bozeman. Montana.