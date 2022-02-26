GOP tests midterm message not focused on Trump grievances

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Republican Party's leading conservatives have spent several days in Florida focused on the issues they believe will help the GOP retake control of Congress this fall — and perhaps the White House in 2024.

Largely unmentioned? Former President Donald Trump and his chief grievances.

Lies about election fraud, the focus of last year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, have been an afterthought for the opening days of this year’s four-day affair. Some high-profile speakers distanced themselves from Trump’s approving rhetoric toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine shortly before the conference. Some didn’t mention Trump’s name.

Some of those most likely to seek the presidential nomination united behind an agenda that includes more parental control of schools, opposition to pandemic-related mandates and blocking the topic of systemic racism from being taught in schools.

The message from more than a half-dozen elected officials, delivered to thousands of mostly white activists at an event that usually celebrates far-right rhetoric, does not mean the party has turned its back on Trumpism.