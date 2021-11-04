GOP state officials push back on employer vaccine mandate

The administration has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way out of the pandemic. A White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, said during a briefing Thursday that the mandate was intended to halt the spread of a disease that has claimed more than 750,000 lives in the U.S.

“So you know, the question that we always have and that we ask to the Republicans is, why are they getting in the way?" Jean-Pierre said. “Why are they getting in the way of trying to protect and save lives? That’s all we’re trying to do.”

Challenges to the workplace mandate from Republicans and conservative groups are expected to be broad-based and quick, reflecting yet another aspect of the COVID-19 response — from mask requirements to social-distancing guidelines — that has fallen into a partisan divide. Democratic governors and attorneys general were relatively quiet after the OSHA rules were announced. From California, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a simple Twitter message: “The right move.” Another Democrat, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, defended mandates in an emailed statement to The Associated Press.