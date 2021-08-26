Gollum
Four people are facing felony drug charges after College Station police served a search warrant at an apartment complex over the weekend.
Six more Brazos County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said Monday, bringing the county’s virus-related death…
A woman was arrested on a felony drug charge during a traffic stop in Bryan on Thursday afternoon.
A College Station man was charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the fourth time in Brazos County after a single-vehicle accident…
The superintendents for the Bryan and College Station school districts said Monday that masks are being strongly encouraged for students and s…
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday, accused of selling drugs after authorities served search warrants at a College Station a…
A 66-year-old Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of multiple criminal charges, including aggravated assault…
The suspect arrested Wednesday in connection to a Sunday night homicide in College Station was being investigated for recently stalking the de…
The two people who were pronounced dead on the scene in a Bryan shooting Wednesday night have been identified: Wilbert Cruz, 20, of College St…
Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates regardless of a vaccine’s approval status with th…