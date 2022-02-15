Girl, 9, dies after mistakenly shot by robbery victim

HOUSTON — A man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker but instead shot a 9-year-old girl in a truck driving nearby, police said. The girl later died at a hospital.

Arlene Alvarez had been on life support before she died Tuesday, her father Armando Alvarez told reporters.

Alvarez said Arlene was sitting in the backseat of his truck and was wearing headphones when the shooting started Monday evening.

“When we were getting shot at the first time, and I told them ‘get down,' she was the only one who didn’t get down. She didn’t hear me," Alvarez said.

Tony Earls, 41, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, in the shooting, police announced. He was being held in the Harris County Jail on a $30,000 bond. Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Arlene's death was announced shortly after police said Earls had been charged. Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said prosecutors will look at possibly upgrading charges against Earls.