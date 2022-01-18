Funeral services set for Flynn Adcock

Funeral services for Bryan City Council member Flynn Adcock have been set for this week.

City of Bryan officials announced his death on Monday. He was 57.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home at 3001 South College Ave. in Bryan.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 8819 F.M. 2621 in Brenham.

Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta said the burial will be private and for family members only.

Regarding the upcoming filing process for the vacant city council seat, Stratta said:

“Right now we are concentrated on mourning the loss of a beloved council member and assisting his family. We have plenty of time to address [the filing process], so we will be talking about that in the next couple of weeks at some point.”

Adcock served as Bryan’s Single Member District 4 councilman since November 2020.

