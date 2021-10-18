From the general manager

This is the time of year when you leave the house in the morning with a jacket, and come home later that day with your sleeves rolled up and your tongue hanging out because the temperature went up 30 degrees. In my case, this is also the time of year I lose a lot of jackets.
My main goal in life is to get to someplace comfortable. If it is hot out, I would prefer to be where it’s cool. If it is cold, a warm spot does nicely. In the summer, fall, part of the winter and most of the spring, the transition is usually from a hot place to a cool one, and doesn’t require a lot of extra apparel.
But when the frigid temps hit, I do not like being cold. Not even a little bit. I will bundle up to get the newspaper from the driveway.
Back in my rowdy days, I’d head to the local watering holes on a cold winter night, shed my coat and proceed to get warm from the inside out. A lot of times, I’d get so warm that it wouldn’t even occur to me to put the coat back on as I ventured out into the night, and I’d wake up the next morning full of regrets ... that I lost my coat, of course.
These days, I don’t frequent late-night establishments as often. But alcohol doesn’t even have to be involved for me to leave a jacket somewhere. The minute I’m warm again and that extra clothing layer is no longer necessary, it’s gone and out of mind.
I’ve left a closetful of coats and jackets around town at restaurants, friends’ houses, in Ubers and at sporting events. Some I recovered, but others are gone forever.
My old letterman’s jacket still fits, and maybe that is a solution. It still fits because my mother made me get one a size bigger than I needed since I was going to grow so much, and she was right. Now that I’m in my 40s, it fits just right. The sleeves are still a bit long but I’ve really filled it out everywhere else.
Maybe by having a jacket with my name stitched across the back, I’d have a better chance of finding it once I do eventually lose it. But now that I think about that, I realize the letter jacket I have was my second one, because I lost the first.
I haven’t figured out a solution to my absentmindedness when it comes to keeping up with a coat. So if you see me shivering this winter, you’ll know why.
Even if you are not dealing with an ever-growing jacket budget, you may have a hard time keeping up with costs on the ranch. One way to help save some money is to cut replacement heifer costs. In our cover story, we take a look at some of the steps you can take to reduce input costs and save money down the line. In this issue we also have news and information about upcoming events and sales as well as other ag articles sprinkled throughout. Hope you enjoy it, and thanks for reading.
