From the general manager

I’ve left a closetful of coats and jackets around town at restaurants, friends’ houses, in Ubers and at sporting events. Some I recovered, but others are gone forever.

My old letterman’s jacket still fits, and maybe that is a solution. It still fits because my mother made me get one a size bigger than I needed since I was going to grow so much, and she was right. Now that I’m in my 40s, it fits just right. The sleeves are still a bit long but I’ve really filled it out everywhere else.

Maybe by having a jacket with my name stitched across the back, I’d have a better chance of finding it once I do eventually lose it. But now that I think about that, I realize the letter jacket I have was my second one, because I lost the first.

I haven’t figured out a solution to my absentmindedness when it comes to keeping up with a coat. So if you see me shivering this winter, you’ll know why.

Even if you are not dealing with an ever-growing jacket budget, you may have a hard time keeping up with costs on the ranch. One way to help save some money is to cut replacement heifer costs. In our cover story, we take a look at some of the steps you can take to reduce input costs and save money down the line. In this issue we also have news and information about upcoming events and sales as well as other ag articles sprinkled throughout. Hope you enjoy it, and thanks for reading.

